Connecticut 69, Houston 57

Connecticut guard Sterling Gibbs scored eight straight points late in the second half to rally the Huskies to a 69-57 American Athletic Conference win Sunday over Houston at Hofheinz Pavilion in Houston.

With UConn trailing 54-53 with 6:33 left following a three-point play by Cougars guard Rob Gray, Gibbs drilled consecutive 3-pointers and added a pair of free throws for a 61-55 Huskies lead with 3:08 remaining.

Houston pulled within four on a bucket by guard Galen Robinson, but Huskies forward Shonn Miller iced it by scoring the game’s final eight points.

Gibbs finished with a game-high 20 points, while Miller and forward Daniel Hamilton each scored 14. Guard Jalen Adams added 13 points as UConn (12-5, 3-2 American) bounced back from a 60-51 defeat at Tulsa Thursday night.

Gray paced the Cougars (13-4, 3-2) with 15 points, while Robinson and guard Damyean Dotson each tallied 10. It was the first home loss this season for Houston.

The Huskies hit 46.3 percent of their shots from the field, while the Cougars started cold, missing 11 of their first 12, and ended the day making only 33.3 percent.