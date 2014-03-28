Preview: Connecticut vs. Iowa State

Iowa State is in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 14 years, but will have to overcome the loss of one of its top players to reach the Elite Eight. The third-seed Cyclones face Connecticut in the East regional semifinals Friday in New York City without forward Georges Niang, who averaged 20.4 points in his previous five games before breaking his right foot in Iowa State’s second-round victory over North Carolina Central. The seventh-seeded Huskies have made the most of their return to the postseason following a one-year ban for academic sanctions, upending second-seeded Villanova 77-65 in the third round as Shabazz Napier scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half.

Connecticut will rely on Napier to lead the way Friday, as the senior guard has scored 49 points in two NCAA tournament games with six 3-pointers, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Iowa State’s Niang is lost for the rest of the season but DeAndre Kane helped ease the blow in the Cyclones’ 85-83 victory over North Carolina in the third round, scoring 24 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists. The matchup marks the second time in three years the two teams have met in the NCAA tournament, with Iowa State beating Connecticut 77-64 in the second round in 2012.

TV: 7:27 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (28-8): Napier averages 17.8 points per game and shot 9-for-13 from the field in the third round, proving once again how he can carry the Huskies almost single-handedly. But the Huskies also rely on a strong defense that holds opponents to 38.9 percent shooting from the field (11th nationally) and averages six blocked shots per contest (12th in the country). Connecticut has won 11 of its past 14, eight of those games coming against NCAA tournament teams, and features strong shooting from 3-point range (39.2 percent, 22nd nationally) and the free-throw line (76.5 percent, seventh in the nation).

ABOUT IOWA STATE (28-7): The Cyclones have won six in a row and feature one of the most efficient offenses in the nation, averaging 82.9 points (sixth) while leading the country with 18.5 assists per contest and ranking second with a 1.75 assist-to-turnover ratio. Big 12 Conference player of the year Melvin Ejim leads the league in scoring at 18.1 points and is the only player from a BCS conference to average at least 18 points and eight rebounds while shooting better than 50 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range. Kane has scored 20 or more points six times in his past 10 games and is hitting 39.4 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State G Naz Long hit four 3-pointers against North Carolina, the second time in three games the sophomore has made four shots from beyond the arc.

2. Connecticut scored 20 points off turnovers (25.9 percent of its offensive output) in its third-round victory over Villanova.

3. Iowa State head coach Fred Hoiberg and Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie played together in 2001-02 with the Chicago Bulls.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 72, Connecticut 69