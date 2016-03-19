Preview: Connecticut vs. Kansas

There are seven gameson Kevin Ollie’s NCAA Tournament head-coaching résumé, and the Connecticutcoach still has yet to taste defeat. That run, though, will face a serious testSaturday when the ninth-seeded Huskies take on the tournament’s No. 1 overallseed, Kansas, in a second-round South Region contest in Des Moines, Iowa.

Much like 2014, when Ollie guided UConn to the national championship as a seventh seed, the current Huskies are on a late-season roll while winning five straight, including a 3-0 run to win the American Athletic Conference tournament title and a 74-67 comeback victory over eighth-seeded Colorado in Thursday’s NCAA tourney first round. “Coaching is overrated,” Ollie said Thursday in his post-game news conference. “I want to have a great relationship with my guys, so I can push them and demand everything I possibly can out of them. They’ve done a beautiful job.” Kansas enters Saturday’s contest on a 15-game roll after, as expected, routing 16th-seeded Austin Peay 105-79 on Thursday. “I don’t think our guys have felt pressure from being the No. 1 seed,” Kansas coach Bill Self told the media afterward. “... But I don’t think it’s to the point that (we) need to validate anything anymore. I think what you gotta do, is you gotta play hungry and you gotta play aggressive and you gotta play loose – and you can’t let other people play well.”

TV: 7:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (25-10): The Huskies got off toa sluggish start against Colorado, falling behind 33-22 late in the openinghalf, but they turned things around with tight defense and a 22-of-23 performancefrom the free-throw line to outscore Colorado 52-34 the rest of the way. GuardsRodney Purvis (19 points), Daniel Hamilton (17) and Sterling Gibbs (12)combined for 48 points in the win and are joined by forward Shonn Miller to givethe team a quartet of leading scorers averaging between 12 and 12.7 points pergame. In the meantime, defense (opponents are shooting only 38.3 percent fromthe floor) and free-throw shooting (UConn’s 79.3 percentage is tops in thenation) have been huge for the Huskies all season.

ABOUT KANSAS (31-4): The Jayhawks haven’t lostsince an 85-72 defeat at Iowa State on Jan. 25, and are averaging 85.3 pointsover their last six outings, including their 3-0 run to the Big 12 tournamenttitle. And with Kansas jumping ahead of Austin Peay early Thursday, theJayhawks were able to get their bench heavily involved, and reserve swingman SviatoslavMykhailiuk wound up leading the team with a career-high 23 points. Seniorforward Perry Ellis chipped in 21 points and leads the team with his 16.8average while guards Wayne Selden Jr. (13.3), Frank Mason III (13.0) andDevonte’ Graham (11.4) also are averaging double digits for the Jayhawks, who rankin the top 10 nationally in field-goal (49.7) and 3-point (42.5) percentage.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won both previous meetings againstUConn, but neither have been in the NCAA Tournament and the last game tookplace in 1997.

2. Ellis has scored at least 20 points in five ofhis last six games and has shot 58.2 percent from the field during that span.

3. The Huskies are 3-5 against No. 1 seeds in theNCAA Tournament but did knock off top-seeded Florida in the 2014 Final Four enroute to the championship.

PREDICTION: Kansas 75, UConn 64