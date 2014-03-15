Preview: Connecticut vs. Louisville

Russ Smith and Louisville appear to be hitting on all cylinders heading into Saturday’s American Athletic Conference tournament final against Connecticut in Memphis, Tenn. Smith scored a school postseason-record 42 points in a 94-65 semifinal victory over Houston for the second-seeded Cardinals, who can claim their third straight conference tournament title with a victory over the No. 4 seed Huskies. “We weren’t sharp defensively tonight and when you’re not sharp defensively, you need a great offensive performance and we certainly got that from Russ,” coach Rick Pitino told the media. “He was brilliant, penetrating, passing, getting in the lane and shooting the ball. He’s done it all his senior year with everything you could possibly ask of a basketball player.”

Connecticut used a big second-half run to survive a battle with top-seeded Cincinnati and will look to avenge a pair of lopsided defeats against Louisville, including an 81-48 loss on the road. Shabazz Napier, the AAC Player of the Year, didn’t have his best game with 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting, but got some help from his teammates including 7-0 freshman Amida Brimah, who was bigger than his four points, seven rebounds and four blocks might indicate. “It was a collective team win,” coach Kevin Ollie told reporters. “We got down by seven, wasn’t nobody pointing fingers. We just came together and stayed connected and we go one to the next one. That’s what’s it’s all about.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (26-7): Ollie loved the fight his team showed against the tenacious defense from Cincinnati, which had held opponents to 39.3 shooting entering the game. “It seems like every time we play Cincy, it comes down to one possession,” Ollie said. “They are well coached and they play so hard and I thought we just stood up to them. We stayed in the middle of the ring and kept throwing punches. It was a great victory for UConn. This is a players game and my players stepped up.” Two of the biggest punches were thrown by Ryan Boatright, who nailed two big 3-pointers to give the Huskies the lead for good with eight minutes remaining.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (28-5): Smith, who contemplated leaving early for the NBA after last season, also set a school record for points in a half with 27 in the first half and achieved his record total despite not playing the final six minutes. Smith has been part of 118 wins during his time with the Cardinals and with two more can help the Cardinals to a third straight 30-win season. “I play for a coach that has a hunger and drive to win that you won’t find nowhere else,” Smith told the media. “I‘m thankful for my teammates, because they buy into the system. When you buy into a system that’s been successful, you’re going to always be successful. I personally took that challenge to buy into the system and get better as a player, so I‘m extremely happy where I‘m at.”

TIP-INS

1. The teams played each other in back-to-back Big East tournament finals in 2011 and 2012 with the Huskies taking the first meeting and the Cardinals the second.

2. Louisville, which will be playing in its fifth conference tournament final in the last six years, holds a 10-6 edge in the series.

3. The Cardinals, who will move to the ACC next season, won the Big East tournament titles in each of the last two seasons.

PREDICTION: Louisville 76, Connecticut 66