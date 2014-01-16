Preview: Connecticut at Memphis

Connecticut notched its first American Athletic Conference win over the weekend but is looking at a daunting task to earn a second. The Huskies will look for their first conference road win when they visit 17th-ranked Memphis on Thursday. The Tigers just took back-to-back AAC games on the road behind Shaq Goodwin and carry that momentum into a four-game homestand.

Goodwin put up 15 points and eight rebounds in a 73-67 win at Louisville and was even stronger in Saturday’s 79-69 triumph at Temple, collecting 23 points and 11 boards. The display earned the sophomore forward his second AAC Player of the Week award this season and propelled Memphis higher up the national rankings. Goodwin will have to find his way around Connecticut center Amida Brimah, who came off the bench to record career highs of 20 points and eight rebounds along with five blocks in an 84-61 home win over Central Florida on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (13-3, 1-2 AAC): The Huskies don’t have much of an interior presence among the starting five, as evidenced by point guard Shabazz Napier’s team-leading average of 6.4 rebounds, but Brimah has come along steadily this season and finally broke out on the offensive end on Saturday. “The kid works extremely hard,” coach Kevin Ollie told reporters of the freshman center from Ghana. “So whatever he gets, he earns. … The kid just loves life. He’s very grateful to be here on this basketball team.” Brimah’s presence allowed Connecticut to do more damage in the paint than usual and helped make up for another poor shooting effort from Napier, who is 9-for-31 in the last three contests.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (12-3, 3-1): Goodwin totaled 11 points in the two games prior to breaking out last week but became a much bigger part of the offense as both Louisville and Temple struggled to match up against his blend of size and athleticism. The Tigers will likely attempt to exploit the same problems against the Huskies, who are one of the few teams that can match up on the perimeter with Memphis. The Tigers rotate four senior guards and are comfortable letting all four run the offense and hoist 3-pointers. Chris Crawford led the team with eight assists in the win over Temple and is tied for second on the team in the category.

TIP-INS

1. Tigers G Joe Jackson is 0-for-10 from 3-point range over the last three games.

2. Connecticut leads the AAC in free-throw (76.4) and 3-point percentage (41.4).

3. Memphis shot 33.3 percent in its last home game - a 69-53 loss to Cincinnati on Jan. 4.

PREDICTION: Memphis 82, Connecticut 71