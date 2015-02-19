Preview: Connecticut at Memphis

The American Athletic Conference was supposed to feature Connecticut and Memphis as two of its top basketball programs. Both teams are struggling just to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble hopes alive in down seasons and will try to take advantage of each other when the Huskies visit the Tigers on Thursday. Defending champion UConn may have squandered its best chance to get back into the at-large Tournament picture with a loss at SMU on Saturday.

The Huskies got hot at the right time last season en route to the national championship and will need the same magic again, complete with a run in the AAC tournament to ensure themselves a chance at a repeat. Memphis grabbed its second win in five games when it snapped a two-game slide at USF on Saturday but is staring at a tough closing schedule. The Tigers do have some hope in the form of junior forward Shaq Goodwin, who is coming on strong over the last four games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (14-10, 7-5 AAC): Star guard Ryan Boatright scored 19 points at SMU but the team shot 34 percent in the 73-55 loss as a three-game winning streak came to an end. “We’re just a little too fragile sometimes,“ Boatright told the Hartford Courant. ”It’s frustrating for me. I try to express as much as I can to the team, you play hard all the way to the end. It’s one thing when a team beats you, it’s another thing when you let up and give up and let them do alley-oops and have a dunk fest.” The Huskies need more from center Amida Brimah, who has been held to single digits in scoring in each of the last four games while totaling eight rebounds.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (15-10, 7-5): Goodwin went scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting in a loss at Gonzaga on Jan. 31 but has since dominated, averaging 13.8 points and 12.8 rebounds in the last four games. Goodwin is picking up some of the slack for leading scorer Austin Nichols (13.3 points) who missed the last two games due to a sprained ankle and is questionable to return on Saturday. The Tigers lost at East Carolina in the first game Nichols missed but got 18 points and nine boards from Goodwin in a 75-48 triumph at USF.

TIP-INS

1. Boatright averaged 13 points as UConn took all three meetings last season.

2. The Tigers are 12-1 when holding their opponent under 40 percent from the field.

3. Huskies freshman F Daniel Hamilton is shooting 32.8 percent from the field over the last six games.

PREDICTION: Memphis 61, Connecticut 59