Preview: Connecticut at Memphis

Connecticut hopes to continue its strong play away from home and stay in the thick of the American Athletic Conference title race when it visits Memphis on Thursday. It’s an intriguing matchup of contrasting styles, as UConn is one of the stingiest defensive teams in the nation while Memphis is one of the fastest-paced clubs in the country.

The Huskies have won four of their last five contests and are coming off a 67-41 drubbing of UCF on Sunday that improved them to 4-1 on the road. They’re still within striking distance of league-leading SMU, which handed visiting Memphis an 80-68 loss on Saturday – the Tigers’ third defeat in four games. UConn eked out an 81-78 home win over Memphis on Jan. 9 and is 4-2 against the Tigers since the two became AAC rivals. The past three meetings have been decided by three points or fewer.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (15-6, 5-3 AAC): The Huskies rank third nationally (through Tuesday) in field-goal defense (36.8 percent) and eighth in scoring defense (61.4 points per game). UConn is productive at the offensive end as well, with forward Shonn Miller (13.3 points, 5.8 rebounds) and guards Rodney Purvis (13.2 points) and Sterling Gibbs (13) leading a quartet of double-digit scorers. The Huskies got a boost at both ends of the floor when 7-foot center Amida Brimah (7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks) returned against UCF after missing 11 games due to a broken finger, giving them an imposing post presence.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (13-8, 4-4): The Tigers like to push the pace, but they still do a solid job at the defensive end, holding opponents to 38.3 percent shooting from the floor and 32 percent from 3-point range. The frontcourt duo of Shaq Goodwin (15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Dedric Lawson (14.4, nine) is tough to handle in the post, and point guard Ricky Tarrant Jr. (12.6 points) does a good job of getting to the foul line, where he shoots 85.6 percent. The Tigers often get a boost off the bench from 6-7 swingman Trahson Burrell (10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds), but the senior has struggled to just 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting over his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. UConn has held 16 of its 21 opponents under 40 percent shooting, including eight straight, and set a season-best by limiting UCF to 23.5 percent on Sunday.

2. Memphis is 8-0 when leading at the half, while UConn is 14-1 when on top at the break.

3. The Tigers score 26.2 percent of their points from the free-throw line, the fifth-highest rate in the nation.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 68, Memphis 66