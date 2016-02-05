Connecticut 77, Memphis 57

Connecticut forward Shonn Miller scored eight early second-half points, and Memphis went almost six minutes without making a field goal as the Huskies defeated the Tigers 77-57 on Thursday night at FedExForum in Memphis.

UConn (16-6, 6-3 American) trailed 37-36 at half but came out and took control in the second half.

Miller scored the first three points, and forward Daniel Hamilton’s jumper gave the Huskies a 42-38 lead.

The Tigers were still within striking distance when guard Avery Woodson ended Memphis’ field-goal drought with a 3-pointer to make the score 48-44.

But UConn guard Rodney Purvis and forward Phillip Nolan combined to score seven points and the Huskies never looked back.

Guard Amida Brimah’s tip-in with just under eight minutes left put the Huskies up 65-50.

Hamilton led the Huskies with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Purvis added 15 points and Miller had 14 for UConn, which committed only 10 turnovers.

Guard Ricky Tarrant Jr., led Memphis (13-9, 4-5) with 16 points. The Tigers turned the ball over 19 times.

Memphis trailed early, 7-5, but Tarrant’s 3-point jumper put the Tigers up 8-7 and they maintained a slim margin the rest of the first half.

Freshman guard Jeremiah Martin, who was averaging less than three points per game, scored nine first-half points for Memphis. Martin replaced guard Markel Crawford, who was saddled with three fouls. Martin was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field including a couple of 3-pointers.

Martin finished with 11 points.

Hamilton surpassed his season average (11.6) with 12 first-half points to lead the Huskies.