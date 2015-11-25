Preview: Connecticut vs. Michigan

Following a difficult season in which it missed the NCAA Tournament one year after winning it all, coach Kevin Ollie appears to have a retooled Connecticut team capable of making some noise yet again. After three straight blowout victories, the 21st-ranked Huskies figure to receive a much stiffer test on Wednesday when they face Michigan in a first-round game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

UConn lost to SMU in the American Athletic Conference title game in March and bowed out to Arizona State in the first round of the NIT, ending the worst season (20-15) for the program since 2009-10. The Huskies added graduate transfers Sterling Gibbs and Shonn Miller along with top recruit Jalen Adams to a group that included four returning starters and the results have been spectacular, winning their first three games by an average of 29.3 points against lesser competition. The Wolverines fell out of the Top 25 this week following Friday’s 86-70 home loss to Xavier despite getting 29 points from Caris LeVert. ”The Xavier game will be so beneficial for us. (The players) understand more now than they understood before the game (that) our growth mindset didn’t end last year. Our growth mindset continues every day,” Wolverines coach John Beilein told reporters.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-0): Following a season in which they posted a 1.03-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, the Huskies are at 2.42-to-1 this year after tallying 20 assists versus five turnovers in Saturday’s 83-58 victory over Furman. Gibbs (team-high 15.7 points) had an off-game by his standards on Saturday with only six points, but averaged 20.5 in his first two while Miller (12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) is shooting 72.7 percent from the field. Adams (7.3 points) may not be able to crack the starting lineup this season with Gibbs and Rodney Purvis (14.3 points) blocking him, but the heralded 6-2 freshman is coming off his best game of the season (14 points, six assists in 22 minutes).

ABOUT MICHIGAN (2-1): Beilein hinted earlier this week he would be making changes to his starting lineup and rotation after the Musketeers finished with a 47-29 rebounding advantage (including 18-7 on the offensive glass), outscored the Wolverines 34-14 in the paint and had a 16-5 edge in second-chance points. “There will be starting lineup changes; I don’t know where they’ll be,” Beilein told The Ann Arbor News, “Well, I do know where they’ll be. You just don’t know.” Zak Irvin (14.3 points in 2014-15) made his first start versus Xavier after missing most of last season due to a back injury, finishing with seven points in a season-high 22 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face either Charlotte or Syracuse in the semifinals while the loser will meet the loser of the 49ers and Orange.

2. With 140 career 3-pointers to his credit, Irvin needs two more to crack Michigan’s top 10.

3. One season after leading the country in blocks with 121, UConn C Amida Brimah is tied for eighth with 13 despite playing at least one fewer game than every player listed ahead of him.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 84, Michigan 80