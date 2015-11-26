FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 19 Connecticut 74, Michigan 60
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 26, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

No. 19 Connecticut 74, Michigan 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 19 Connecticut 74, Michigan 60

Forward Daniel Hamilton had 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as No. 19 Connecticut opened the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 74-60 victory over Michigan on Wednesday night at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Forward Shonn Miller and guard Rodney Purvis had 13 points each and guards Sam Cassell Jr. and Sterling Gibbs each contributed 11 as UConn (4-0) advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round.

Related Coverage

The Huskies will play Syracuse (4-0), an 83-70 first-round winner over North Carolina-Charlotte. Syracuse and UConn, longtime rivals in the old Big East Conference, haven’t met since Feb. 13, 2013, when the Huskies won 66-58 at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. It will be the 92nd meeting between the schools.

Guard Caris LeVert led Michigan (2-2) with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Guard Derrick Walton added 10 points.

UConn closed the first half with a 19-7 run in the final seven minutes to take a 36-22 lead at halftime. Cassell Jr. started the run with a 3-point shot that gave the Huskies a 17-15 lead with 6:59 remaining. Gibbs assisted on that basket and made a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give UConn a 14-point lead.

The UConn run began after LaVert went to the bench with two fouls with eight minutes left before halftime.

The Huskies made seven consecutive shots during that closing run. Michigan went cold and made only 2 of 15 from the field. Purvis and Hamilton led UConn, which shot 58 percent from the field in the first half, with nine points each.

The Wolverines opened early leads of 9-3 and 12-5 as the Huskies struggled with mistakes. At one point, UConn had six turnovers and five field goals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.