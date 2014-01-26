FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut 82, Rutgers 71
January 26, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

Connecticut 82, Rutgers 71

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Connecticut 82, Rutgers 71: Shabazz Napier scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half as the visiting Huskies moved over the .500 mark for the first time in AAC play with a win over the Scarlet Knights.

Ryan Boatright, who missed Tuesday’s victory over Temple to attend the funeral of his 20-year-old cousin, had 12 points and six rebounds in his return for Connecticut (16-4, 4-3 AAC). Freshman Amida Brimah added 10 points and eight boards as the Huskies secured their second straight road win after opening conference action with a pair of surprising losses away from home.

Kadeem Jack led the way with 19 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for Rutgers (8-12, 2-5). Jerome Seagears poured in 19 points and Junior Etou contributed 10 points and five rebounds as the Scarlet Knights dropped their third straight.

Connecticut led 41-31 late in the first half before Seagears recorded seven points and two assists during a 13-0 run that bridged the half and put Rutgers ahead for the first time since early in the game. The Huskies quickly responded with a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 of the next 12 points to recapture a five-point lead.

The Scarlet Knights were able to close within one point with 11 1/2 minutes left, but Napier scored 17 of Connecticut’s next 24 points to give the Huskies a 10-point margin with just three minutes remaining. Boatright hit three free throws and Phillip Nolan scored four points thereafter as Rutgers could get no closer than eight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Connecticut F DeAndre Daniels, who left late in the first half with a right leg injury after he was undercut by Boatright on a shot-block attempt, returned with about 14 minutes left in the contest and finished with seven points and five rebounds. … Rutgers was charged with a technical foul on an administrative pregame violation, meaning the game started with two free throws from Napier. … The Huskies went 24-for-30 from the foul line, marking the fifth straight game and ninth time in the last 10 contests they drained at least 80 percent of their free throws.

