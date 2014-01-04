Preview: Connecticut at Southern Methodist

Connecticut and Southern Methodist each cruised to double-digit win totals during non-league play, but both found life on the road in the AAC to be a bit more daunting. The 15th-ranked Huskies, who will visit the state of Texas for the second time in five days on Saturday to play SMU, fell behind by 21 before losing 75-71 at Houston in an effort that upset coach Kevin Ollie. “If you don’t have the intensity on defense, then any team is going to run past you,” Ollie told the Hartford Courant.

While the lack of consistent intensity may be a question for Ollie’s squad, it should not be an issue this weekend for SMU, which will play on-campus for the first time this season in its traditional home following the completion of a $47-million renovation to Moody Coliseum. The Mustangs, who had been playing their home games in the Dallas suburb of Garland, saw their five-game winning streak snapped at Cincinnati in its conference opener. SMU won the only previous meeting between the schools in 1965.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (11-2, 0-1 AAC): After appearing to break out of a long slump with 12 points against Eastern Washington on Dec. 28, Omar Calhoun was held scoreless for the second time in his career while playing a career-low seven minutes versus Houston. The sophomore guard was benched following the Huskies’ loss to Stanford on Dec. 18 after shooting 25.5 percent from the floor over his previous seven starts. Connecticut has converted 65-of-74 free throws over its last three games and ranks tied for 10th in the country in free-throw percentage (76.4).

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (10-3, 0-1): The Mustangs have shown a knack for winning the battle inside, finishing with the rebounding edge in all but one contest while outscoring the opposition in the paint 460-246. While SMU’s reliance on getting inside scoring has led to some good looks beyond the arc (41.3 percent, 17th-best in the country), the team ranks 339th in the country in 3-point attempts (155). The Mustangs have held 11 of their foes under 40 percent shooting and rank third overall in the country in field-goal percentage defense (35.7).

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut G-F Niels Giffey leads the nation in 3-point shooting (63.6 percent), but was held without a 3-pointer for the first time all season against Houston.

2. SMU will play in front of a home sellout crowd for the first time since 2001.

3. Starting with their Dec. 22 win at Washington and ending with Saturday’s contest, the Huskies will have logged nearly 8,600 miles over the last 17 days.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 73, Southern Methodist 66