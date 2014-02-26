Preview: Connecticut at South Florida

Connecticut mauled South Florida in the team’s first meeting and strives to record another convincing victory when the teams meet again Wednesday. The Bulls will hope playing at home leads to a more competitive contest after they made only 12 field goals while being pummeled 83-40 at UConn on Feb. 12. The Huskies had a four-game winning streak snapped when they lost 64-55 to Southern Methodist on Sunday.

The Huskies are in fifth place in the inaugural season of American Athletic Conference play and still have games against Cincinnati and Louisville to come – teams they lost to already this season. UConn built a 31-point halftime lead while obliterating the Bulls in the first meeting, a contest in which no South Florida players scored in double digits. The Bulls have lost four consecutive games but should be well-rested as they haven’t played since being drubbed 80-54 by Louisville on Feb. 18.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (21-6, 9-5 AAC): Do-it-all guard Shabazz Napier is three assists away from becoming the fourth player in school history to reach 600 in his career and he leads the Huskies in scoring (17.8), rebounding (5.9), assists (5.4), steals (50), 3-pointer baskets (52) and free-throw percentage (88.4). Forward DeAndre Daniels (12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds) and guard Ryan Boatright (12.6) also are scoring in double digits for UConn. The Huskies lead the conference with 171 blocked shots and UConn center Amida Brimah (70) ranks third among individuals.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (12-15, 3-11): The play of forward Victor Rudd is the lone bright spot for the Bulls, who have lost nine of their last 11 games. Rudd scored a season-high 27 points in the loss to Louisville and he is one of three AAC players who rank among the top 10 in the conference in both scoring (15.3) and rebounding (6.8). Rudd is the only player averaging in double digits for South Florida but three other players score more than nine per game – guards Corey Allen Jr. (9.6) and Martino Brock (9.3) and forward Chris Perry (9.3).

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies have won 11 of the previous 13 meetings.

2. South Florida is 0-9 this season when shooting below 40 percent from the field.

3. UConn has drained 194 3-pointers, three more than it made all last season.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 77, South Florida 58