(Updated: UPDATED Napier’s assists to seven in 2nd graph. UPDATED Egbunu’s rebounds to nine in 3rd graph. UPDATED rebounding stats in the notebook.)

Connecticut 61, South Florida 56: Ryan Boatright scored 11 of his 14 points during an 18-0 second-half surge as the visiting Huskies slipped past the Bulls in American Athletic Conference play.

Shabazz Napier added 17 points and seven assists and Niels Giffey scored 11 points as the Huskies (22-6, 10-5) won for the fifth time in six games. Connecticut trailed by nine with under 13 minutes to play before rattling off the game-changing run.

Victor Rudd had 14 points and eight rebounds for South Florida (12-16, 3-12), which lost its fifth consecutive game. John Egbunu added eight points and nine rebounds for the Bulls.

A basket by Chris Perry gave South Florida a 38-29 lead before Boatright took over. He hit two 3-pointers, converted a three-point play and added two free throws to propel the Huskies to a 47-38 lead with just over eight minutes left.

Napier’s 3-pointer gave UConn a 50-41 lead before South Florida scored eight straight to move within a point on Josh Heath’s 3-pointer with 3:54 remaining. Napier’s three-point play and a 3-pointer by Giffey helped the Huskies take a six-point lead and the Bulls later moved within two before Napier drained a 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds left as UConn held off the charge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Napier scored two points on 0-of-4 shooting in the first half as UConn trailed 28-22 at the break. … South Florida collected 13 offensive rebounds while posting a 39-29 edge on the boards. … The Huskies defeated the Bulls 83-40 earlier this season.