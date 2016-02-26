FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US College Basketball
February 26, 2016

Connecticut 81, USF 51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Connecticut 81, USF 51

Guard Rodney Purvis scored 18 points as Connecticut crushed USF 81-51 on Thursday in Tampa, Fla.

Forward Shonn Miller recorded 16 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (20-8, 10-5 American Athletic), who are tied for third in the conference - one game behind Temple and SMU. Freshman Jalen Adams added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Center Jaleel Cousins scored 11 points for the Bulls (7-22, 4-12), who trailed 43-16 early in the second half.

Connecticut closed the first half with a 14-2 run to lead 28-13 at the break. Allen’s basket made it 72-42 with 4:38 remaining.

The Huskies shot 57.1 percent from the field and were 9 for 17 from 3-point range. USF finished 28 percent from the floor and was outrebounded 37-27.

