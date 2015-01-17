Preview: Connecticut at Stanford

Change could be in the air for Connecticut, which visits Stanford on Saturday in a key nonconference contest for both teams. The Huskies are coming off a troubling 66-58 loss at Tulsa on Tuesday, when they were forced to rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half following another sluggish start. “We’ve got to start playing hard and consistent for 40 minutes,” coach Kevin Ollie told reporters. “Starting at Stanford, I have to find some guys that are going to do that.”

While UConn’s inconsistency has been a season-long concern, Stanford’s top three scorers have been as reliable as any in the country. Guards Chasson Randle and Anthony Brown along with center Stefan Nastic have helped the Cardinal win six of their last seven to take over second place in the Pac-12. Stanford’s three senior starters combined for 56 points in Wednesday’s 69-59 win over rival California, and Randle enters Saturday’s contest 35 points shy of 2,000 for his career.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (9-6): Guard Ryan Boatright, averaging a team-high 16.3 points, needs a bounce-back effort after scoring eight points on 3-of-10 shooting against Tulsa. Freshman wing Daniel Hamilton is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, but he leads the team with 47 turnovers. Amida Brimah, a 7-foot sophomore center who scored 40 points against Coppin State last month, faces a tough battle near the basket against the 6-11 Nastic, who has scored in double figures in 15 of Stanford’s 16 games.

ABOUT STANFORD (12-4): Randle scored a game-high 22 points in a 53-51 win over Connecticut on Dec. 18, 2013, when the Cardinal snapped the Huskies’ 54-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents. Forward Rosco Allen has provided quality minutes since replacing injured freshman Reid Travis in the starting lineup, but coach Johnny Dawkins needs more production from his bench, which was outscored 22-2 against Cal. Center Grant Verhoeven sat out Wednesday’s game due to a sore hip but hopes to return against the Huskies.

TIP-INS

1. Connecticut has held five of its last seven opponents under 40 percent shooting.

2. Stanford is 7-1 when leading at halftime.

3. The Huskies are the worst offensive rebounding team in the American Conference at 9.7 per game.

PREDICTION: Stanford 67, Connecticut 64