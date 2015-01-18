(Updated: ADDS “Arizona and” to note 1)

Stanford 72, Connecticut 59: Chasson Randle scored 23 points, Anthony Brown added 18 and nine rebounds, and the Cardinal rolled past the visiting Huskies in the final non-conference game for both teams.

Stefan Nastic collected 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks while Rosco Allen had seven points and a career-high 13 boards for Stanford (13-4), which has won three straight and seven of its last eight. Randle contributed five assists and four steals, and the Cardinal dominated the boards 48-24.

Rodney Purvis led Connecticut (9-7) with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting off the bench along with five rebounds while Omar Calhoun had 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Leading scorer Ryan Boatright, who came in averaging 16.3 points, was held to seven points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Randle scored 12 points in the opening period to help give Stanford a 32-29 lead at the half, and Allen drained back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 53-47 with just over 11 minutes left. Randle, who scored 22 points in last season’s win over Connecticut, made one of his four 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 run and put the Cardinal ahead 64-49 with 4:27 remaining.

Huskies center Amida Brimah, who scored 40 points against Coppin State last month, had seven points and one rebound before fouling out with just over six minutes left. Marcus Allen had four points and five boards for the Cardinal, who remained unbeaten in nine home games this season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown made three 3-pointers for Stanford, which improved to 8-1 when leading at the half and moved into a first-place tie with Arizona and Utah atop the Pac-12. … Stanford was 14-of-23 from the foul line compared to 3-of-5 for Connecticut. … Huskies G Sam Cassell Jr. chipped in nine points on three 3-pointers off the bench.