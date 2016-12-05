Preview: Connecticut vs. Syracuse

(Updated: Howevever, changed to However in lede)

The early-season portion of the schedule has not gone quite as planned for No. 24 Syracuse and Connecticut. However, the former Big East rivals have a chance to notch a quality win Monday when the teams unite at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Syracuse and Connecticut have met 92 previous times with the Orange holding a 55-37 edge, including a three-point win in the Bahamas last season. In more recent news, the Orange followed up back-to-back losses to South Carolina and Wisconsin with a lethargic home win against North Florida on Saturday. UConn has alternated losses and wins in the last six games and snuck past Boston University 51-49 its last time out. "We just needed one stepping stone, and getting this win is hopefully going to lead us on to greater things," said UConn center Amida Brimah.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-4): The banged-up Huskies played with eight scholarship players versus Boston University and won despite shooting 32.1 percent from the field, 5-of-17 from the arc and 12-of-23 from the foul line, not to mention 13 turnovers. Freshman Christian Vital led the way with 13 points, while Brimah contributed nine points and three blocks and Rodney Purvis chipped in six points, six assists and six rebounds. Jalen Adams, who leads the team in scoring (18 ppg), followed up three terrific performances with a 3-of-15 showing for seven points against the Terriers.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (5-2): The Orange led by as many as 24 in the second half against North Florida before the Ospreys got within five in an eventual 77-71 decision. Fifth-year transfer Andrew White III scored a season-high 26 points to raise his average to a team-best 17 points per game on the year. Backcourt mate Frank Howard, who had been 5-of-15 in his previous two contests, contributed 10 points, 13 assists, five rebounds and four steals while committing only two turnovers in 30 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Purvis has made multiple 3-pointers in four straight games and leads the team with 13 3-pointers even though he is shooting just 29.5 percent from long range.

2. Orange F Tyler Roberson, who was benched last game, has totaled two points on 0-of-11 shooting in 45 minutes over the last three outings.

3. Freshman F Tyus Battle started for Roberson against North Florida and scored a career-high 19 points - his previous best was nine - on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long range.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Connecticut 60