Preview: Connecticut at Temple

Shabazz Napier continues to pull out amazing performances whenever Connecticut needs them most, and the senior star has his team enjoying a three-game winning streak. Napier and company will look to make it four in a row when the 21st-ranked Huskies visit Temple on Thursday. The Owls are trying to stay away from the basement in the American Athletic Conference and pulled off an impressive home victory over Southern Methodist on Sunday.

Temple is enduring a stretch against all of the top teams in the AAC and lost to Louisville before taking out the Mustangs. The Owls will have to deal with Memphis on Saturday and Louisville again next week as it searches for a third conference victory. Connecticut had little trouble with Temple on Jan. 21 as DeAndre Daniels exploded for a career-high 31 points and 12 rebounds and Napier contributed 27 points, seven boards and six assists in the 90-66 triumph.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (20-5, 8-4 AAC): The Huskies ensured themselves another week in the top 25 with an 86-81 overtime victory over Memphis on Saturday behind a career-high 34 points from Napier. The guard leads Connecticut in scoring (18) rebounding (5.8) and assists (5.5) while knocking down 42.1 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. “(Shabazz Napier) is a great player,” coach Kevin Ollie told reporters. “He’s an All-American player. I know I might be biased, but he’s the best guard in America to me, hands down. He just keeps focusing on the things we need to do to win.”

ABOUT TEMPLE (7-17, 2-10): The Owls had surrendered an average of 83.9 points in the seven games prior to Sunday, when they successfully slowed the pace in the 71-64 triumph over SMU. Leading scorer Dalton Pepper, who matched a season low with seven points in the loss to Louisville, rebounded with a 24-point effort. Pepper was held to 12 points in the loss to Connecticut and Temple was outrebounded 45-25 while struggling to 4-of-19 from beyond the arc in the setback.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies lead the AAC in 3-point percentage at .402 while the Owls are eighth at defending the 3-pointer, allowing opponents to shoot 35.5 percent.

2. Temple G Will Cummings scored 20 points in the first meeting and has reached double figures in nine straight.

3. Connecticut G Ryan Boatright scored a season-high 21 points against Memphis but is shooting 34.5 percent from the field over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 82, Temple 71