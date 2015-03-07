Preview: Connecticut at Temple

Reigning NCAA Tournament champion Connecticut is in real danger of missing out on a chance to defend its title. However, a win at Temple in Saturday’s regular-season finale for both schools would, at the very least, be a step in the right direction. The Huskies likely need to win the American Athletic Conference tournament in order to secure a berth in this year’s field of 68.

“I just didn’t know where their mindset was today,” a frustrated UConn coach Kevin Ollie told the media after his team’s 54-53 home loss to Memphis on Thursday. “We just didn’t execute.” Temple is in a slightly better position than the Huskies, although a home defeat to a likely NIT team would not look too good at this point of the season. “That’s what I’ve been preaching for the past couple days: Don’t worry about the NCAA Tournament or anything like that,” Owls guard Will Cummings told reporters. “Just take it one game at a time and ultimately we’ll get there. Now we’re focused on UConn and we’ve just got to worry about that game. ... That’s all we can really control.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (17-12, 10-7 AAC): The Huskies had won three straight - including a big victory against league-leading SMU - before absorbing the crushing setback against Memphis. The team’s starting backcourt of Ryan Boatright, Daniel Hamilton and Rodney Purvis combined to shoot 9-of-36 while the bench wasn’t able to offer much help, combining for nine points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Huskies shot a season-low 27.8 percent against the Tigers and, if they miss the Big Dance, they’ll be able to point to their 1-6 record in games decided by four points or less.

ABOUT TEMPLE (21-9, 12-5): The Owls visited the Huskies in the AAC opener for both teams back on New Year’s Eve and came away with a 57-53 overtime win behind 17 points from Jesse Morgan. Morgan (11.6 points) has been in a slump of late, going 7-of-28 from the floor in his last three outings. Cummings leads the team at 13.8 points per contest and has made multiple 3-pointers in back-to-back games after enduring a 1-of-26 stretch from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Purvis had a career-high 28 points against SMU, but the sophomore followed up that effort by going 0-of-7 for three points versus Memphis.

2. UConn C Amida Brimah has 20 blocks in the last four games.

3. Morgan has gone three straight games without a turnover and has committed one turnover or less in 12 of the last 13 outings.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 63, Temple 61