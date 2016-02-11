Preview: Connecticut at Temple

Connecticut, which is riding a three-game winning streak, looks to avenge an early season loss when it visits Temple in an American Athletic Conference contest on Thursday. The Owls knocked off the Huskies 55-53 on a spinning jumper in the lane by Josh Brown with two seconds left in early January, setting the stage in the matchup of teams which are in hot pursuit of first-place SMU in the conference standings.

UConn’s recent surge has coincided with the return of center Amida Brimah from a broken finger, but his presence is only part of their success. Daniel Hamilton has vaulted into the conversation for AAC Player of the Year and twice last week, the slashing sophomore flirted with triple-doubles in victories over Memphis and East Carolina. Temple, which is also on a three-game winning streak, is coming off a 62-60 win at UCF on Saturday. The all-time series is tied 6-6 but the Owls, who are one game behind SMU and a half-game in front of the Huskies, have won the last three outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (17-6, 7-3 AAC): Led by a defense which ranked second in the nation entering Wednesday in allowing opponents to shoot only 38.6 percent from the field, the Huskies have won seven of their past nine games since their loss to the Owls on Jan. 5. “Our guards combined were 7 for 30, no fast break points. If you do that, that’s a recipe for disaster,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie said after the team’s first meeting. UConn also ranked in the top 10 in free-throw percentage (76.4) and scoring defense (61.4) while Hamilton was seventh nationally in defensive rebounds per game (8.17) and is one of four Huskies averaging in double figures (11.8 points).

ABOUT TEMPLE (14-8, 8-3): The Owls, led in scoring by guard Quenton DeCosey (16.5), have certainly played their way back into the NCAA Tournament picture with their recent streak. Temple leads the conference in 3-pointers per game (7.8), was third in the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.4) and has quality wins over SMU, UConn and Cincinnati and a game left against top-ranked Villanova next week. Senior Jaylen Bond, who missed a couple of games recently with a back injury, is the team’s top rebounder (7.9), and Brown leads in assists (4.5) for the Owls, who have won six of their last seven.

TIP-INS

1. Brimah missed the team’s first meeting of the season.

2. The Owls are 7-2 at home and will be holding a “white out,” giving fans 8,000 white T-shirts to wear during the game.

3. UConn is 4-6 against teams in the top 100 of the RPI, leaving them work to do to secure an NCAA bid.

PREDICTION: Temple 64, UConn 61.