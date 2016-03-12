Preview: Connecticut vs. Temple

Connecticut meets Temple on Saturday in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Orlando, Fla., and the Huskies can thank freshman Jalen Adams for the opportunity - and perhaps a spot in the NCAAs. Adams made a game-tying shot from beyond half court at the buzzer to end the third overtime and propel fifth-seeded Connecticut to a 104-97 quarterfinal victory over No. 4 seed Cincinnati on Friday in four extra sessions.

”We had to calm ourselves down and play another overtime,‘’ Huskies coach Kevin Ollie told reporters. “That’s exactly what they did. But that shot is going to be talked about a long time. ...” The top-seeded Owls - also believed to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble - should be relatively well-rested after easily defeating No. 9 seed USF 79-62 in Friday’s first quarterfinal. “We are worried about this tournament and if we win two more games, we know we are in,” Temple’s Josh Brown told reporters about the NCAAs. The Owls swept two regular-season meetings by a combined seven points - the first 55-53 on Jan. 5 in Hartford, Conn., on Brown’s jumper with 2.5 seconds left and the second 63-58 on Feb. 11 when they closed the game with a 21-4 run.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (22-10): Amida Brimah, a 7-0 junior center, averages a team-best 2.6 blocks after recording five Friday and none was bigger than denying Troy Caupain’s potential game-winning bucket at the regulation buzzer to force overtime. Daniel Hamilton (12.3 points per game) scored a career-high 32 points while also contributing 12 rebounds and eight assists in a team-high 55 minutes. Five Huskies played at least 43 minutes including Adams, whose 22 points were a career high and raised his average to 7.3, and Sterling Gibbs and Rodney Purvis, who scored 14 points apiece in 54 and 49 minutes, respectively.

ABOUT TEMPLE (21-10): The Owls are riding a four-game winning streak and hope their depth proves key as five players scored in double figures against USF. Two were Quenton DeCosey (team-best 15.7 points), who scored 23 in the second meeting against UConn, and Obi Enechionyia (11.4 points) - the only other Temple player averaging double figures. Jaylen Bond (team-high 8.2 rebounds) recorded 17 points, eight boards and four steals against USF.

TIP-INS

1. Every regular-season champion from a major conference that reached the tournament semifinals in the last 10 seasons has played in the NCAA Tournament.

2. Gibbs leads the AAC in free-throw percentage at 84.8

3. Brown paces the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.7.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 68, Temple 67