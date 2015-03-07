FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Temple 75, Connecticut 63
March 7, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 3 years ago

Temple 75, Connecticut 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Temple 75, Connecticut 63: Will Cummings scored a season-high 23 points on senior day as the Owls dominated the second half to dispose of the visiting Huskies.

Jesse Morgan added 17 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting for Temple (22-9, 13-5 AAC), which shot 25-of-31 from the foul line and committed only four turnovers in a crisp season finale. Quenton DeCosey chipped in 15 points and six rebounds for the Owls, who will be the No. 3 or 4 seed in next week’s AAC tournament depending on Cincinnati’s result versus Memphis on Sunday.

Ryan Boatright poured in 25 points and Rodney Purvis notched 18 as Connecticut (17-13, 10-8) absorbed its second straight loss. The Huskies will almost certainly need to win the AAC tournament as the No. 6 seed in order to defend their 2014 NCAA Tournament title.

Boatright was the star of the first half, scoring 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 4-of-5 from the arc and 5-of-5 from the foul line without a turnover. He scored the final five points of the period to snap a 32-32 tie, but did not score his first points of the second half until less than nine minutes remained.

The Owls’ lead was 58-54 when Jaylen Bond scored from close range and Morgan drained a 3-pointer to create a 63-55 cushion with about four minutes left. DeCosey added another 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining to provide a double-digit advantage as Temple pulled away for its third straight win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cummings also had five assists and three steals. ... UConn F Daniel Hamilton struggled to seven points on 1-of-12 shooting. ... Huskies C Amida Brimah had five blocks, giving him 25 in the last five games.

