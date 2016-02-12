Temple 63, Connecticut 58

Temple won for a fourth consecutive game, coming back from a double-digit deficit to beat Connecticut 63-58 in an American Athletic Conference game Thursday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The Owls (15-8, 9-3 AAC) completed a two-game sweep of the Huskies (17-7, 7-4).

Temple ended the game on a 21-4 run, punctuated by senior guard Quenton DeCosey’s seven points in the last 1:10. DeCosey’s three-point play with 1:10 left that gave the Owls the lead for good, 59-58.

DeCosey finished with a game-high 23 points, and Temple junior guard Dan Dingle ended with 15. Senior guard Devin Coleman scored 11, and senior forward Jaylen Bond grabbed 13 rebounds for the Owls, six on the offensive glass.

In the last seven minutes, Temple outscored the Huskies 23-6, nailing five 3-point shots. Connecticut didn’t help itself, imploding with six turnovers in the last seven minutes. Until then, the Huskies had turned the ball over just once in the second half.

The Huskies, who led 54-42 with 5:51 left to play, got a team-high 15 points from senior forward Shonn Miller. Connecticut junior guard Rodney Purvis added 12 points, and sophomore guard Daniel Hamilton had nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists.