Preview: Connecticut at Texas

Two of the nation’s top big men will be on the sidelines when Connecticut visits Texas in a non-conference matchup Tuesday. The Huskies will be without one of the nation’s top defenders in Amida Brimah for up to eight weeks after undergoing finger surgery while Texas lost menacing senior center Cameron Ridley to a broken foot Sunday.

With Ridley in the lineup, former VCU coach Shaka Smart had the Longhorns on a roll, winners of six straight including an 84-82 thriller over No. 8 North Carolina. Two of Texas’ last three games have ended on buzzer beaters as Javan Felix hit a jumper as time expired to beat the Tar Heels and Isaiah Taylor’s floater with 1.1 seconds left paced the most recent win over Stanford. UConn has turned the corner with three straight victories, including a 99-52 rout over Central Connecticut State last time out in its first game without Brimah. Prior to that streak, UConn had dropped three of four, two of which were against nationally ranked Maryland and Gonzaga.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (8-3): This is the Huskies’ final tuneup before beginning American Athletic Conference play and coach Kevin Ollie is still looking for a signature win to enhance his team’s NCAA Tournament resume. Rodney Purvis leads four players in double figures at 15.2 points a game for the Huskies, who are 1-3 away from home and averaging 81.6 points a game on 51.7 percent shooting. Brimah’s loss will be felt on both ends of the court as the junior 7-footer led the nation in blocked shots last year (127) and set the school’s single-season record for field goal percentage at 67.4 percent.

ABOUT TEXAS (8-3): Ridley, who notched his fifth double-double of the year in the 75-73 victory over Stanford with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, suffered a fracture at practice and is scheduled for surgery Tuesday. Taylor, a junior point guard, had a season-high 26 points at Stanford on Saturday and leads the Longhorns at 14.7 points a game while Felix is shooting 51 percent from 3-point range. UConn leads the series 5-3 but Texas posted a 55-54 victory last season, ending the Huskies’ 44-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents at Gampel Pavilion - their campus home.

1. UConn’s Sterling Gibbs, fourth on the team at 11.5 points a game, played for Texas in the 2011-12 season.

2. Both teams are receiving votes in the Top 25.

3. The Longhorns are 6-0 at home.

PREDICTION: Texas 75, Connecticut 68