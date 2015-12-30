FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut 71, Texas 66
December 30, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

Connecticut 71, Texas 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: fixes slug

Connecticut 71, Texas 66

Junior guard Rodney Purvis scored 18 points to help visiting Connecticut beat Texas 71-66 Tuesday night at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Senior forward Shonn Miller had 13 points and seven rebounds for UConn (9-3). Sophomore guard Daniel Hamilton also scored 13 points.

Freshman guard Tevin Mack came off the bench to score 20 points for Texas (8-4). Junior guard Isaiah Taylor had 19 points.

Connecticut jumped out to an 8-2 lead over the first 3:19, but Texas responded with a 10-0 run and took a 16-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Mack. The Huskies went up 25-24 on a 3-pointer by junior guard Rodney Purvis and led 34-33 at the break.

The Huskies took a 41-36 lead on a dunk by Miller. The Longhorns charged back to take a 45-44 lead on a basket by junior forward Shaquille Cleare, but the Huskies answered with an 8-2 run to go up 52-47.

The Longhorns reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by Mack, but the Huskies mounted an 11-2 run to go ahead 63-55. The Longhorns cut the deficit to two on a free throw by Taylor with 33 seconds left, but the Huskies were perfect on six free-throw attempts in the final seconds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
