Preview: Connecticut at Tulane

Defending champion Connecticut is in danger of not being able to defend its title. The Huskies will try to snap a four-game road losing streak and get a little closer to the NCAA Tournament bubble when they visit Tulane on Saturday. UConn ended a two-game slide with a 65-52 home win over East Carolina on Wednesday but sits in sixth place in the American Athletic Conference and is not where it needs to be for NCAA Tournament at-large consideration.

The Green Wave could help the Huskies turn things around quickly if they cannot figure out a way to score some points. Tulane is averaging 49.8 points during a four-game losing streak and bottomed out while scoring eight first-half points in a 55-37 loss at Temple on Saturday. “It would have been a different game if we would have come out and defended in those first five minutes like we did in the final 35 minutes,” Green Wave coach Ed Conroy told reporters. “Offensively, once we were not hitting shots early we started to force some things.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (12-9, 5-4 AAC): The Huskies have been Ryan Boatright and not much else at times on offense, and the senior star was the only player with more than 10 points when he went for 23 in Wednesday’s win over East Carolina. Center Amida Brimah anchors the defense but is inconsistent on the offensive end, failing to score in double figures in five of the last 10 games, and guard Daniel Hamilton is 10-of-32 from the field in the last three games. Rodney Purvis was the only other player to reach double figures with 10 points off the bench on Wednesday.

ABOUT TULANE (13-9, 4-6): The Green Wave are losers of eight of 12 since a nine-game winning streak during the nonconference portion of the schedule, and the offense is the biggest issue. Tulane has scored 57 points or fewer in seven of those eight losses as the guard trio of Louis Dabney, Jonathan Stark and Jay Hook have taken turns struggling. Hook is 3-of-16 from the field in the last two games while Stark is 14-of-57 in the last five and Dabney is 9-of-36 in the last three.

TIP-INS

1. Boatright has made at least four 3-pointers in each of the last five games.

2. The Green Wave are 9-of-42 from 3-point range in the last two games.

3. Hamilton has 25 rebounds and zero turnovers in the last two games for the Huskies.

PREDICTION: Tulane 58, UConn 57