Preview: Connecticut at Tulane

Despite the loss of center Amida Brimah, Connecticut carries a four-game winning streak into the start of conference action. The Huskies open play in the American Athletic Conference when they visit Tulane on Saturday.

UConn posted its biggest win of the season last time out notching a 71-66 victory over Texas in its first true road game. Rodney Purvis led three players in double figures with 16 points for the Huskies, who were 10-8 in conference play last season. Tulane opened its AAC campaign with a 77-65 loss at Memphis on Tuesday. UConn swept the season series from Tulane last season in their first-ever matchups.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (9-3, 0-0 American Athletic Conference): Purvis leads the Huskies in scoring at 15.3 points per game and Daniel Hamilton, who was the AAC Player of the Week after recording a triple-double last week, is tied for second with Shonn Miller at 13.0. Purvis scored nine points in a crucial late run against Texas, turning a one-point deficit into an eight-point lead. “I want him to play a little bit earlier and not wait, but he took that game over at the end,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie told reporters.

ABOUT TULANE (7-7, 0-1): Dylan Osetkowski notched his fifth double-double of the season against Memphis for the Green Wave, who went 6-12 in conference play last season. Osetkowski ranks third in the conference in rebounding (9.1) and Tulane has outrebounded its foes in 10 of its 14 games. Cameron Reynolds came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points last game for the Green Wave, who raced out to a 4-2 start in conference play last season - their first in the AAC.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane had 10 blocked shots against Memphis and 50 rebounds in a win over Southern Miss, both of which are program highs since the 2010 season.

2. The Huskies were picked to finish second in the AAC preseason poll and are first in the “others receiving votes” category in the Top 25.

3. Purvis is 21-for-42 at the free-throw line and Texas fouled him intentionally at the end of Tuesday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 80, Tulane 70