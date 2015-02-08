FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut 62, Tulane 53
#Intel
February 8, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

Connecticut 62, Tulane 53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Boatright points to 18 in Para 2 CHANGES Tulane top rebounder to Payton Henson in Game Notebook)

Connecticut 62, Tulane 53: Rodney Purvis scored eight of his 17 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes as the Huskies came alive down the stretch to overcome the host Green Wave.

Ryan Boatright collected 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Connecticut (13-9, 6-4 American Athletic Conference), which has won back-to-back games after a stretch of four losses in six contests. Daniel Hamilton added 11 points and eight boards while Amida Brimah blocked a career-high eight shots for the Huskies.

Louis Dabney scored 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting to lead Tulane (13-10, 4-7), which shot 32.7 percent from the field. Jay Hook added 11 points and Jonathan Stark scored 10 as the Green Wave dropped their fifth straight game.

Tulane held a 44-39 lead after Dabney’s three-point play with under seven minutes left before UConn took off on a 9-1 run to grab the advantage with under five minutes to play. Dylan Osetkowski tried to break the momentum with a free throw for the Green Wave but Purvis scored seven straight points to put the Huskies in front 55-46 with two minutes remaining.

Stark nailed a 3-pointer two minutes into the second to give Tulane its largest lead of the game at 32-26. UConn chipped away and grabbed a 35-34 lead midway through the second before it went back and forth down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulane fell to 1-5 at home in AAC play. … F Payton Henson grabbed six rebounds to lead the Green Wave, who posted a 36-29 advantage on the glass. … The Huskies turned the ball over 10 times in the first half but cut that number to four after the break.

