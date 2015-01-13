Preview: Connecticut at Tulsa

Two teams on the rise meet for the first time in an American Athletic Conference game when Connecticut visits Tulsa on Tuesday. The league’s top scorer, Ryan Boatright, leads defending national champion UConn, which has won five of its last six contests and coach Kevin Ollie told reporters, “We are getting better every game and we are learning from our mistakes.” The Golden Hurricane have won five straight games and are the only undefeated team left in conference play.

Tulsa’s Shaquille Harrison and James Woodard also reside in the top five of the conference in scoring and have led the surge for the Golden Hurricane. Harrison recorded at least 21 points in six of his last seven contests and Woodard is averaging 16.6 during the five-game winning streak. The Huskies are gaining confidence and guard Rodney Purvis told reporters, “You always want to be moving up, and that’s what I think we’re doing.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (9-5, 2-1 AAC): The Huskies rely on their defense, which has allowed 59.4 points per outing overall – second in the AAC – and 52.3 in three league contests. Boatright averages 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals and 7-0 center Amida Brimah is shooting an AAC-best 67.4 percent from the field while scoring 11 and blocking 2.8 shots per game. Freshman Daniel Hamilton averages 10.3 points while Purvis (9.4) is also contributing and Kentan Facey paces the team in rebounding (6.6).

ABOUT TULSA (10-5, 3-0): Harrison scored 24 points to help the Golden Hurricane rally from 11 down win at Temple 63-56 on Saturday, and was named AAC Player of the Week on Monday. Tulsa, which lost four of six games before its streak, has limited opponents to under 40 percent shooting in four straight contests. Harrison is third in the league at 15.7 points per game, ninth in assists (3.4) and second in steals (1.7) while Woodard averages 14.8 points and has made a team-high 35 shots from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. UConn G Omar Calhoun, who missed the first seven games due to injury, is averaging 10 points while making 8-of-18 from 3-point range over the last five contests.

2. Tulsa G Rashad Smith has grabbed 8.5 rebounds per game over the last four and leads the team at 6.7 – tied for fifth in the league.

3. The Huskies defeated the Golden Hurricane in their only other meeting, at New Haven, Conn., 89-68 in 1978.

PREDICTION: UConn 71, Tulsa 65