Preview: Connecticut vs. Tulsa

Tulsa will have to be a whole lot better if it hopes to escape Saturday’s American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal game against Connecticut with a victory. Despite being on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament berth, the second-seeded Golden Hurricane put forth an uninspired effort in defeating Houston 59-51 in Friday’s quarterfinals at the XL Center in Hartford. “We got off to a good start in the first 10 minutes, then I thought we took our foot off the pedal a little bit and turned the ball over,” coach Frank Haith told the media.

Much as Shabazz Napier did last season, senior Ryan Boatright came through in a big way as the Huskies survived a back-and-forth quarterfinal game against Cincinnati and kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive in the process. Boatright hit a 3-pointer in the final second and scored 18 points for UConn, which needs the automatic bid to avoid missing the tournament a year after capturing the national title. UConn improved to 8-1 this season at the XL Center.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (19-13): Although he finished atop the conference in scoring, Boatright is hardly a one-man team, getting help from a variety of teammates. Rodney Purvis made some big shots against Cincinnati, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half, and has averaged 15.8 points over the last five games while freshman Daniel Hamilton contributed in many ways just as he has all season. The sixth-seeded Huskies’ ability to contain Shaquille Harrison and James Woodard, a pair of all-conference selections, will be a key to the game.

ABOUT TULSA (22-9): Like Boatright, Harrison and Woodard have an abundance of experience to fall back on as each has started more than 93 games in their careers. Harrison, who has started all 98 games in his career, is the better shooter and all but 11 of his 149 made field goals have come from inside the arc. Woodard shoots 39.1 percent from deep and the duo is complemented by the likes of Rashad Smith, who averages 6.1 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Huskies and Golden Hurricane split two games during the regular season, including a 70-45 victory by UConn Feb. 12 at the XL Center.

2. Tulsa is 17-0 this season when leading at halftime.

3. The winner faces Temple or SMU in Sunday’s championship game.

PREDICTION: UConn 63, Tulsa 57