Preview: Connecticut at Tulsa

Connecticut fell out of the top 25 due to a loss at home to Temple last week and is looking to prove it still belongs among the nation’s elite. The Huskies will continue their march back to the rankings when they visit Tulsa on Thursday.

UConn suffered through its lowest scoring game of the season and shot 31.6 percent from the field in the 55-53 loss to the Owls on Jan. 5, but outlasted Memphis 81-78 on Saturday to avoid back-to-back setbacks. “We learned from our mistakes against Temple,” Huskies coach Kevin Ollie told reporters. “We played a little harder, we played more aggressive and it payed off at the end.” The Golden Hurricane lost their first two American Athletic Conference games but bounced back with a pair of wins over East Carolina and Tulane. Tulsa was a scorching 13-of-20 from beyond the arc in the 81-67 win over the Green Wave on Sunday and will again try to lean on guards James Woodard and Pat Birt on Thursday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (11-4, 2-1 AAC): Senior guard Sterling Gibbs was held to seven points on 1-of-8 shooting in the loss to Temple before bouncing back with a season-high 26 points against Memphis. The transfer from Seton Hall went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc in the win and attacked the basket, leading to a season-high eight free-throw attempts. “I was focused on finishing and getting my jumpers up,” Gibbs told reporters of his preparation prior to the contest. “I was making sure I was on top of my game.”

ABOUT TULSA (10-6, 2-2): Woodard and Birt were on top of their respective games on Sunday and combined to go 12-of-16 from beyond the arc. “Those two guys (Birt and Woodard) had great nights,” Golden Hurricane coach Frank Haith told reporters. “Pat has been wanting a game like that, and he’s a rhythm guy and got into a rhythm early. It was good to see James, who’s been nicked up, play as well as he played.” Woodard sat out the 55-43 win over East Carolina on Jan. 5, while Birt went scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Tulsa G Shaquille Harrison, who leads the team in scoring at 16.6 points per contest, was limited to a total of 15 points on 7-of-22 shooting in the last two games.

2. UConn G Rodney Purvis has hit multiple 3-pointers in eight straight games.

3. The Huskies took two of the three meetings last season, with the lone loss coming at the Golden Hurricane 66-58 on Jan. 13, 2015.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 74, Tulsa 68