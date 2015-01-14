Tulsa 66, Connecticut 58: James Woodard recorded 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds as the Golden Hurricane defeated the visiting Huskies in an American Athletic Conference game.

Rashad Smith contributed 12 points for Tulsa (11-5, 4-0 AAC), which won its sixth straight contest and remained the only unbeaten team in AAC play. Shaquille Harrison, who sat out much of the first half with foul trouble, finished with 12 points and Rashad Ray dished out four assists for the Golden Hurricane.

Freshman Daniel Hamilton registered 16 points and 12 rebounds for UConn (9-6, 2-2), which lost for the second time in seven contests. Terrence Samuel chipped in with 12 points and Amida Brimah added 11 while leading scorer Ryan Boatright was held to eight on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and had six assists.

Tulsa led by nine early, UConn rallied to move in front by one twice and the Golden Hurricane scored 10 of the final 13 points, highlighted by a Woodard dunk, for a 30-24 edge at intermission. Woodard scored 11 points and Tulsa held the Huskies to 34.6 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

Woodard drained two 3-pointers as the Golden Hurricane ran off eight straight points to push their lead to 40-28 and led by as many as 16. Samuel had a three-point play and Hamilton made a 3-pointer during an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 62-57 with 1:37 left, but Tulsa grabbed two offensive rebounds on the next possession and held on from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa is allowing an average of 55.5 points in four AAC games and forced 15 turnovers while committing only eight against the Huskies. … UConn came into the game shooting 70.2 percent from the free-throw line and made 8-of-18 on Tuesday. … The Huskies defeated the Golden Hurricane in their only other meeting in 1978 at the New Haven Coliseum 89-68.