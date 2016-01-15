Tulsa 60, Connecticut 51

Guard James Woodard drained consecutive 3-pointers to give Tulsa the lead for good in the last five minutes Thursday night in a 60-51 American Athletic Conference win over Connecticut at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Woodard’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave the Golden Hurricane (11-6, 3-2) a 49-46 edge with 4:34 remaining and keyed the game-breaking 14-2 run. Woodard capped it with a 3 from the right corner with 51.9 seconds left, making it 57-48.

Woodard finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, while guard Shaquille Harrison added 13 points. Tulsa won despite converting only 35.3 percent of its field goals and making just 6-of-25 3-pointers. It missed 12 straight 3s at one stage.

Guard Sterling Gibbs paced the Huskies (11-5, 2-2) with 20 points and forward Shonn Miller scored 14. Guard Daniel Hamilton pulled down 14 rebounds, but UConn shot a miserable 30.9 percent from the floor.

The Huskies established an 18-7 first half lead, but the Golden Hurricane reeled them in before the half was over and evened the score at 26 at halftime.

UConn led most of the second half, but couldn’t stop Woodard down the stretch.