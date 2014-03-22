Preview: Connecticut vs. Villanova

Two former Big East rivals meet Saturday when second-seeded Villanova faces No. 7 Connecticut with a berth in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 on the line. The teams began East regional play Thursday, with the Wildcats pulling away late in a 73-53 win over No. 15 Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Huskies edging No. 10 Saint Joseph’s 89-81 in overtime. Villanova leads the series 33-30, including a 70-61 win last season in Hartford, Conn., in the final Big East matchup between the teams.

Villanova is 8-of-42 from 3-point range over its last two games, but the Wildcats prevailed against Milwaukee by holding the Panthers to 28.6 percent shooting. “We didn’t shoot well, but we played defense, we got steals, we got easy baskets, we did whatever we had to do,” freshmen Josh Hart told csnphilly.com. “We want to win ugly. We don’t want to be pretty. We want to bring a street fight, dive on loose balls, block shots, do all the dirty work.” The Wildcats will need another strong defensive effort against Connecticut, which made 11 3-pointers against Saint Joseph’s.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT VILLANOVA (29-4): The Wildcats won the Big East regular-season title and set a school record with 28 regular-season victories, but are shooting 27 percent from 3-point range over their last six games. Guard Ryan Arcidiacono, who scored 25 points against Connecticut last season, is looking for a bounce-back effort after opening the tournament with two points Thursday. Guard James Bell missed all eight of his shots from beyond the arc against Milwaukee, but collected seven rebounds and helped limit Panthers all-conference guard Jordan Aaron to six points on 1-of-15 shooting.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (27-8): Senior point guard Shabazz Napier scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime in the win over Saint Joseph’s, which led for much of the game before the Huskies took control in overtime. Guard Ryan Boatright had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, and 7-foot freshman center Amida Brimah had nine points, six rebounds and one block in 30 minutes, including a key three-point play late in regulation. Brimah, who was named to the American Athletic Conference all-rookie team, faces a tougher test Saturday against Villanova forwards JayVaughn Pinkston and Daniel Ochefu.

TIP-INS

1. Napier was held to two points on 1-of-8 shooting in Connecticut’s 70-61 loss to Villanova on Feb. 16, 2013.

2. Villanova is one victory away from tying the school’s single-season record of 30. The 2008-09 team finished 30-8 after losing to North Carolina in the Final Four.

3. Connecticut is 11-2 in the NCAA tournament since the start of 2009.

PREDICTION: Villanova 72, Connecticut 68