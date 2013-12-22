Preview: Connecticut at Washington

Connecticut looks to rebound from its first loss of the season when it visits Washington on Sunday afternoon in an intriguing all-Huskies matchup. Kevin Ollie’s squad had successfully navigated the non-conference slate until it was stunned by Stanford 53-51 on Wednesday, ending a 54-game home winning streak against non-conference teams. Connecticut managed a measly 13 second-half points and was 0-for-12 from beyond the arc after the break.

Connecticut blew a 13-point second-half lead in that affair, a fate Washington avoided in some solid play down the stretch in a 73-62 victory at Tulane on Tuesday. Washington led by single digits throughout the bulk of the second half but never lost its advantage before finishing with a flurry to run away with the road win. Connecticut has won all four previous meetings, two of which took place in the NCAA Tournament and another last December, when Shabazz Napier had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Connecticut to a 61-53 home victory.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (9-1): The loss to Stanford was notable for a variety of reasons, one being the Huskies inability to make the plays down the stretch. Connecticut had already won three games decided by a point and another decided by two during its 9-0 start, but managed just one basket in the final seven-plus minutes to allow the Cardinal to pick up the win. Napier, the hero in many of those tight wins, was held to 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and missed his final six shots.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (6-4): This game represents the last opportunity for the Huskies to pick up an impressive non-conference win that might sway the NCAA Tournament selection committee once March rolls around. Washington, which was on the bubble but left out last season, lost at No. 23 San Diego State earlier this month and has also fallen against other major-conference opponents in Indiana and Boston College. It hosts a pair of lesser teams at the end of the month before beginning Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leading scorer C.J. Wilcox (20.9) was held to five points on 2-of-12 shooting in last season’s encounter.

2. Connecticut F DeAndre Daniels is averaging 16.5 points on 68.4 percent shooting - including 8-for-11 on 3-pointers - in his last four games.

3. Connecticut is tied for fourth in the nation from beyond the arc at 44.3 percent while Washington is tied for fifth from the free-throw line at 77.6.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 73, Washington 65