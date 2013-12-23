(Updated: UPDATED final stat in notebook.)

No. 10 Connecticut 82, Washington 70: Shabazz Napier led a balanced attack with 20 points as visiting Connecticut rebounded from its first loss of the season.

Ryan Boatright scored 16 points and Lasan Kromah had 14 off the bench for Connecticut (10-1), which shot 54.9 percent from the floor after posting a 31.7 percent mark in a loss to Stanford on Wednesday. DeAndre Daniels chipped in 10 points.

C.J. Wilcox led Washington (6-5) with 19 points. Darin Johnson had 13 in a reserve role and Mike Anderson finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Washington led by as many as 14 in the first half, but Connecticut used a 26-8 run to close the stanza up 43-39. The surge continued following the break, as Napier had two jumpers and Kromah another to push the advantage to 10 points with under 17 minutes remaining.

The visitors had seven free throws during a 9-0 run later in the half to open up their largest lead at 62-48, but Washington would not immediately go away, pulling to within eight points on multiple occasions. Napier had seven points in a 12-6 burst that gave Connecticut a 78-64 lead with four minutes left, and the hosts never challenged again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington F Desmond Simmons made his debut after undergoing knee surgery, scoring five points. ... Connecticut was 22-for-25 from the line, while Washington finished 17-for-20. ... Kromah had four of Connecticut’s eight steals.