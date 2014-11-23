Preview: West Virginia vs. Connecticut

The Puerto Rico Tip-Off hasbecome a Big East reunion for the championship game, with Connecticutset to face on former conference rival West Virginia. The Huskies andMountaineers came back from second-half deficits in theirsemifinal victories, so neither team feels like it has played itsbest basketball yet. Both teams rely on their defense, and that wasevident in their respective wins Friday.

Like it has many times over theyears, Connecticut relies on shot-blocking, and the Huskies havequite a defensive presence in the middle in center Amida Brimah, asophomore who had five blocks against Dayton, including three in alate Flyers possession that led to a shot-clock violation. WestVirginia, like most Bob Huggins-coached teams, puts a tremendousamount of ball pressure on teams, forcing turnovers that areconverted into easy baskets on the other end of the floor. The teamthat can impose its offensive will and not get rattled by theopposing defense the best has the best chance to come away as tourneychampion.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (4-0): Happywith a victory? Not Huggins, who is always looking for ways his teamcan improve, so after the Mountaineers’ come-from-behind win overBoston College, the West Virginia head man was looking at how histeam got in the deficit instead of how it came back from it. Knowinghis team has a lot of potential, Huggins wants to see moreconsistency from his squad. “We got ourselves in a heck of a holeby 11 to that team,” Huggins told reporters. “When you play a team liketheirs with good guards who control the game and you’re screwingaround not taking care of the ball and not finishing, you’re going toget in trouble and that’s exactly what we did.”

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-0): Throughtheir first two games, the Huskies struggled from the free-throwline, a sharp contrast from the excellent shooting from the charitystripe that epitomized the team’s national championship run lastMarch. But against Dayton, Connecticut hit its first 10 free-throwattempts and finished 19-of-24 for the game, a stat that made coachKevin Ollie very happy. “I wanted guys to just go up to thefree-throw line and just visualize those shots going in,” Ollie told reporters. “And have confidence. We want guys to just step up and knockdown those shots, because it keeps momentum.”

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia has outreboundedits four opponents this year 176-127, including a 95-27 edge on theoffensive glass.

2. With a victory, the Huskiescan win their second straight November tournament title and third inthe last five seasons.

3. Connecticut has dominated theseries between the two teams, going 16-5 and winning four of its lastfive against the Mountaineers.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 68, WestVirginia 65