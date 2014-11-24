West Virginia 78, Connecticut 68

(Updated: CORRECTS rebounding totals in graph 3 CORRECTS spelling of “half” and “Boatright” in graph 4 ')

West Virginia 78, No. 17Connecticut 68: Juwan Staten scored 21 points to lead theMountaineers to a win over the Huskies in the championship game ofthe Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Jonathan Holton added 12 points,five rebounds and three steals for West Virginia (5-0), while DaxterMiles Jr. chipped in 10 points. Devin Williams had seven points andseven rebounds for the Mountaineers, while Elijah Macon had sixpoints and seven boards.

Ryan Boatright paced Connecticut(3-1) with 17 points and four assists, while Daniel Hamilton had 15points and nine boards but turned the ball over eight times. KentanFacey chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds as the Huskies won theboard battle 40-35.

West Virginia jumped on top fromthe start, although Connecticut was down two with 9:01to play in the first half after a Boatright jumper. The Mountaineersturned it on, going on a 17-4 run over the next 3:29 to open up a15-point advantage and led 47-32 at intermission.

The Huskies came out with somefire in the second half, scoring six points in less than a minute tocut the deficit to 10, then holding West Virginia scoreless for afive-minute stretch, but the lead never got smaller than six. TheMountaineers pushed their advantage back to 14 on Miles’ 3-pointer with 4:51to play, and the Huskies couldn’t get closer than eight the rest ofthe way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mountaineersshot 52.8 percent from the field in the first half. … This was thefirst game this season West Virginia failed to force 20 or moreturnovers, with the Huskies committing 19. … Prior to the game,Connecticut’s Omar Calhoun, Rakim Lubin, Dan Guest and Marcel Lewiswere suspended due to a violation of team rules.