Preview: Coppin State at California

The Jabari Bird era begins at California on Friday when the Golden Bears play their season opener against visiting Coppin State, which was picked to finish ninth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll. California coach Mike Montgomery called Bird “probably the most high-profile freshman” he’s recruited to Berkeley, and the 6-foot-6 shooting guard could be in the starting lineup on Friday. Bird scored nine points in 22 minutes off the bench in last week’s 83-61 exhibition victory over Humboldt State.

The Golden Bears are hoping Bird can help replace last season’s Pac-12 Player of the Year, Allen Crabbe, who left for the NBA. Freshman guard Jordan Mathews, who scored a team-high 15 points and made four 3-pointers against Humboldt State, could also make an immediate impact. The Golden Bears will use the preseason to integrate the freshmen with four returning starters, including senior point guard Justin Cobbs.

TV: 12 a.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (2012-13: 8-24, 5-11 MEAC): The Eagles led the MEAC in 3-point attempts last season, and the team figures to rely on its perimeter game again this year. Senior forward Michael Murray, who averaged 12.4 points and a conference-leading 8.9 rebounds last season, was named to the league’s preseason first team. Point guard Taariq Cephas was maddeningly inconsistent last season as a sophomore, but he could lead the Eagles’ turnaround if he can improve his assist-to-turnover ratio.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (2012-13: 21-12, 12-6 Pac-12): Cobbs averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists while starting all 33 games last season for the Golden Bears, who advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The team’s strength will be its deep backcourt, which includes junior Ricky Kreklow, who missed most of last season with a foot injury. Center David Kravish and forward Richard Solomon combine for a solid frontline, but they’ll need to avoid foul trouble since there isn’t much experience behind them.

TIP-INS

1. California is 5-0 in season openers under Montgomery.

2. Coach Ron “Fang” Mitchell is 417-397 in 27 seasons at Coppin State.

3. The Golden Bears were picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll.

PREDICTION: California 78, Coppin State 56