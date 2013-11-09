California 83, Coppin State 64: Tyrone Wallace collected a career-high 20 points along with seven assists and six rebounds as the host Golden Bears won their eighth straight season opener.

Justin Cobbs had 16 points and six assists and freshman Jabari Bird added 14 points for California, which led 43-28 after Wallace closed the first half with one of his three 3-pointers. Richard Solomon chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who made eight of their nine 3-pointers before intermission.

Sterling Smith led Coppin State with 16 points and seven rebounds and Arnold Fripp added 11 points off the bench. The Eagles trailed by as many as 20 early in the second half before cutting the deficit to 67-56 on Brandon St. Louis’ 3-pointer with 6:36 remaining.

California responded with five straight points on Cobbs’ 3-pointer and David Kravish’s layup following a sensational block by Bird on the other end. Bird, one of the nation’s top-25 recruits, made an immediate impact with seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.

Kravish had seven points and 11 rebounds for California, which trailed only once at 3-2 and outrebounded the Eagles 51-37. The Golden Bears shot 47.8 percent from the field, but missed 10 of their 20 shots from the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bears improved to 6-0 in season openers under coach Mike Montgomery. … Andre Armstrong scored nine points for Coppin State, which was picked to finish ninth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll. … California G Ricky Kreklow, who missed most of last season with a foot injury, had eight points and five rebounds.