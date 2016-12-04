Preview: Coppin State at Clemson

After earning its first ACC/Big Ten Challenge victory since 2011, Clemson begins the soft portion of its non-conference schedule when it hosts Coppin State on Sunday afternoon. Donte Grantham was huge down the stretch against Nebraska, hitting a 3-pointer, a free throw and grabbing two defensive rebounds for the Tigers, who take on the winless Eagles.

"It's good. It builds momentum," coach Brad Brownell told reporters about the win. "It gets you going in a good direction. That's important for us right now." That momentum should continue for the Tigers, who face three opponents with a combined record of 6-17 before playing road games at Alabama and No. 23 South Carolina. Clemson, which averages 75.5 points per game, boasts a solid offense with five players scoring in double figures led by senior Jaron Blossomgame's 17.8. Joshua Treadwell and Tre' Thomas are the top scorers for the Eagles and both a threat from 3-point territory.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Extra

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (0-9): When Thomas is shooting it well, particularly from 3-point range, he can be an effective scorer for the Eagles, who have lost three of their games by a combined seven points. After a slow start, the junior guard came alive with a career-high six 3-pointers and 23 points against Coastal Carolina and has since added four games in double figures. Treadwell has been just the opposite, starting strong with 25 points and five treys in the opener against Hofstra, but producing five of six games in single figures leading up to Wednesday's 17 points.

ABOUT CLEMSON (4-2): After becoming a little more active in his junior season, Sidy Djitte has busted out as a senior, averaging close to a double-double for the Tigers (9.8 points, 10.0 rebounds). The 6-10 native of Senegal has been getting nearly double the minutes from last season, which has produced the same effect on his scoring and rebounding averages. Djitte, who has 30 offensive and 30 defensive rebounds this season, set a career high with 14 rebounds in a loss to Oklahoma only the break it in the next game with 15 boards in a victory over High Point.

TIP-INS

1. Djitte, who was tied for 28th in rebounding nationally through Friday's games, is one of two players in that group who have as many or more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds.

2. The Tigers struggle with their shooting (42 percent overall, 34.8 from 3-point range), but make up for it from the foul line (78.7).

3. Clemson is 31-1 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams including 2-0 against The Eagles, whom they last defeated 102-71 in 2005-06.

PREDICTION: Clemson 95, Coppin State 57