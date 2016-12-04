FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clemson demolishes Coppin State 85-43
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
#US College Basketball
December 4, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 9 months ago

Clemson demolishes Coppin State 85-43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Clemson demolishes Coppin State 85-43

Clemson's balanced scoring, led by forward Jaron Blossomgame's 15 points, and the Tigers' dominance in the paint were too much for Coppin State in the Tigers' 85-43 win on Sunday in Clemson, S.C.

Blossomgame, who also had 11 rebounds, was one of four players to score in double figures for the Tigers. Clemson (5-2) outscored Coppin State 17-2 in second-chance points and 40-16 in the paint overall.

Clemson sophomore guard Shelton Mitchell achieved a career-high 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Avry Holmes, a guard who transferred from San Francisco, finished with 13 points and reserve guard Marcquise Reed had 11 points.

Coppin State (0-10) had only one player score in double figures. Terry Harris Jr. finished with 14 points.

The Eagles shot 30.9 percent (17 of 55) from the field and 30.0 percent (6 of 20) from 3-point range. Clemson was 54.1 percent (33 of 61) from the field and 32.0 percent (8 of 25) from beyond the arc.

Clemson never trailed after 18:04 remained in the first half. The Tigers went on an 18-3 run, with five players contributing led by Gabe DeVoe's five points, to pull away a 30-10 lead with 9:29 left in the first half. Coppin State did not draw closer than 18 points thereafter.

Clemson entered the game with the nation's No. 1 strength of schedule according to the Ratings Percentage Index with its 2-1 record vs. Top 50 teams Georgia (74-64 win), Davidson (95-78 win) and Xavier (83-77 loss). But the Tigers' lofty strength-of-schedule ranking is certain to be affected by Coppin State's No. 330 ranking by the RPI.

