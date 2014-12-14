Preview: Coppin State at Connecticut

Coach Kevin Ollie and Connecticut appear to be at a crossroads as they try to bounce back from a third straight loss when Coppin State visits the XL Center in Hartford on Sunday. The Huskies experienced the highest of highs after winning the national championship last April, and tasted the lowest of the lows Dec. 5 after a stunning 45-44 loss to Yale provided UConn a second consecutive loss in the final seconds. “We are at the bottom right now, ” Ollie said after the defeat. “It’s an embarrassment. Either stick together as a group and fight and try to go win against Coppin State, or we point the finger and make excuses and separate.” UConn had its 68-game winning streak against in-state schools snapped when Jack Montague hit a 3-point shot with 1.7 seconds remaining – from almost the identical spot where Texas’ Jonathan Holmes beat the Huskies in the final seconds on Nov. 30. Connecticut managed just one offensive rebound on the night and Yale finished the game with a 36-25 advantage on the boards. “One thing I was really hanging our hat on was our rebounding and it just let us down,” Ollie said. “I’ve never seen it before in my life: One offensive rebound in a game.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (1-8): It has been a long year already for the Eagles, who are being outscored by 31.3 points in their losses. Coppin State was torched 105-64 at home against Hofstra on Wednesday, getting 12 points from Sterling Smith and 11 to go along with five assists from Taariq Cephas. Arnold Fripp averages team highs of 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds for a club that shoots 36.2 percent from the floor.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-3): The Huskies, who began the skid with a loss to West Virginia, have fallen behind early in five of their first six games and have trailed at halftime in four. Starters Ryan Boatright and Rodney Purvis are struggling with ankle injuries, so the big layoff could help UConn. The Huskies are shooting an anemic 27.7 percent from behind the 3-point arc and need some help for Boatright (18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists), who is one of five players in the country averaging at least 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

TIP INS

1. Boatright, who was the Huskies’ leading scorer in each of the first five games, was held scoreless in the first half against Yale and finished with six points playing on a gimpy ankle.

2. Connecticut F Daniel Hamilton (12.3 points) is the only other player scoring in double digits for the Huskies and the only player shooting more than 28.6 percent from the arc (10-of-23, .435).

3. Coppin State’s lone win was a 103-50 victory over Goldey-Beacom College, a Division II school located near Wilmington, Del.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 93, Coppin State 51