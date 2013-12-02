(Updated: UPDATED rebounding totals in 2nd graph. Minor edits elsewhere.)

No. 10 Gonzaga 86, Coppin State 51: Gary Bell Jr. scored a game-high 15 points as the Bulldogs downed the visiting Eagles.

Gerard Coleman provided a spark off the bench with 14 points for Gonzaga (7-1), which has scored 79 points or more in every game this season. Sam Dower chipped in with 11 points and Kevin Pangos dished out six assists for the Bulldogs, who won the battle of the boards 45-32.

Sterling Smith and Arnold Fripp each scored 10 points for Coppin State (2-4), which has lost 41 straight games to Top 25 opponents. Dallas Gary added nine points for the Eagles, who shot 2-of-18 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga raced out to a 20-6 lead and extended its advantage to 22 following Coleman’s dunk with just under five minutes left in the first half. Dower flirted with a double-double in the opening 20 minutes, registering nine points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs took a 39-14 edge into the break.

Coppin State scored the first six points of the second half before Gonzaga went on a 17-7 run that saw its lead grow to 30 after Drew Barham’s 3-pointer with under 12 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs went up 72-32 with just over five minutes left and cruised to their third consecutive victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gonzaga has not lost to an unranked opponent at home since Dec. 10, 2011. … The Bulldogs’ bench outscored the Eagles’ reserves 42-16. … Gonzaga G Kyle Dranginis scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting in a reserve role.