Preview: Coppin State at Illinois

Awin is a win for some teams, but not for a squad like Illinois that entered the 2014-15 season expecting to see immediate improvement. Illini coach John Groce is looking for better play from his team compared to a yearago, but that hope didn’t come to fruition in Friday’s season opener. When his team hosts Coppin State on Sunday, Groce would certainly like a betterperformance thanhe got in the season opener, when the Illini eked out a nine-pointwin over Georgia Southern.

Illinoishas high-scoring guard Rayvonte Rice back, but after that, there area lot of questions for a team that missed the NCAA Tournament yetagain in 2013-14. Groce wants to see his team play better on bothends of the floor against the Eagles, as the Illini are in the middleof a four-game homestand to open the 2014-15 campaign. Coppin Statedropped its opener at Oregon on Friday night and is in the middle of arough four-game road trip to kick off its season.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten NetworkPlus

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (0-1): For theEagles, the early part of the season is going to be a learningexperience, especially with coach Michael Grant in his first year atthe helm. Coppin State had a difficult time in its opener, a 42-pointblowout loss to Oregon, but Grant knows that even tough losses willhelp the team gain some chemistry for the conference season. “Wecame out with a lot of energy,” Grant said. “We have a longseason and this one behind us. This is a learning experience for us.They have to learn me and I still have to learn them.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-0): What adifference a year makes for Rice, who has gone from thenewcomer to the program last winter to the leader for this year‘sgroup. Rice had 24 points, six rebounds and three assistsin the opener, showing his play could determine how good Illinois isthis season. “I’ve definitely seen him mature from year to year,especially compared to where he was when he got here,” injuredsenior Tracy Abrams told the Champaign News Gazette. “He knows it‘snot about going out there throwing up a bunch of shots, but takinggood shots and shots you know you can make.”

TIP-INS

1. Coppin State G DaquanBrickhouse isn’t who opponents want to see on the foul line, hitting 82.1percent from the line a year ago and starting 2-for-2 in the Eagles‘opener.

2. Rice has scored in doublefigures in nine straight games and in 32 of 36 games with the Illini.

3. Illinois has won 30 straighthome games against non-conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Illinois 81, CoppinState 63