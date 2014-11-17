FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois 114, Coppin State 56
November 17, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Illinois 114, Coppin State 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Illinois 114, Coppin State 56:Ahmad Starks and Leron Black led a balanced scoring attack with 18points apiece as the host Illini routed the Eagles.

Aaron Cosby added 17 points,including five 3-pointers, for Illinois (2-0), which also got 14points, eight rebounds and four steals from Rayvonte Rice. KendrickNunn and Malcolm Hill each chipped in 13 points, with Hill grabbing ateam-high nine rebounds as the Illini dominated the boards 50-35.

Jahvari Josiah and ChristianKessee each scored 11 points to lead Coppin State (0-2), which shot 29.6 percent from the field. Arnold Fripp and Daquan Brickhouseadded seven points apiece for the Eagles, who turned the ball over 18times.

Coppin State scored the game‘sfirst three points, but Illinois ran off a 16-0 run to quickly takecontrol. It was 19-8 with 13:28 to play when theIllini went on a 14-0 spurt en route to a 59-24 lead at halftime.

The Eagles didn’t score for thefirst 3:05 of the second half, by which time Illinois had tacked onanother 10 points to the lead. The advantage hit 50 when Starksconnected from 3-point range with 10:37 to play, and the benches weresoon emptied by both coaches.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Illini hadfive double-digit runs in the game that totaled a 69-0 advantage. …Illinois recorded its highest point total since scoring 121 in a victory over Chicago State in 1993. … Illinois made 153-pointers, which tied the State Farm Center recordand was one off the school mark of 16, set in an Elite Eight win overArizona in 2005.

