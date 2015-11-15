Preview: Coppin State at Iowa

Jarrod Uthoff made it clear that he was capable of helping Iowa win in any number of ways last year and wasted little time proving he is an even more complete player this season. The versatile 6-9 senior forward looks to build off an impressive season debut on Sunday when the host Hawkeyes attempt to remain perfect in four all-time meetings with Coppin State.

Uthoff, who was the only player in the nation last season to record at least 55 blocks, 50 3-pointers and 35 steals, accounted for eight of his team’s first nine points and scored all 21 of his points in the first half as Iowa posted a 76-59 victory over Gardner-Webb on Friday. “As the half went on, he just took over,” Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said of the preseason Big Ten All-Conference selection, who went 7-for-7 from the foul line to go along with six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. The Eagles went 8-23 last season under first-year coach Michael Grant, who will be working with nine newcomers on a team that is predicted to finish 11th in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Coppin State’s new season got off to a rough start on Friday as it committed 20 turnovers in a 107-80 setback at Eastern Kentucky.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (0-1): The Eagles used Grant’s frenetic up-tempo system to lead the MEAC in scoring offense (71.6) and set a school record with 294 3-pointers last season, but lost their top three scorers and return only two starters from last year’s squad. Christian Kessee, who scored 18 points in the opener, is the top returning scorer (9.6 points) and the only player on this year’s roster that averaged more than two points or 12 minutes a season ago. Junior college transfer Terry Harris Jr. flashed in his debut, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds. ABOUT IOWA (1-0): Peter Jok left Friday’s game early in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return; McCaffery declined to elaborate on the status on his 6-6 junior guard, but stated redshirt freshman Brady Ellingson would likely replace him if Jok is unable to play Sunday. Freshman 6-7 forward Ahmad Wagner only played the final 9:22 of the opener, but still made his mark with a team-high eight rebounds (six offensive) and six points – all on put-backs. “He’s just a guy that really understands how to play. He understands what his strengths are and he’s just a phenomenal athlete with tremendous strength,” McCaffery said.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa will not play at home again until Dec. 2, when it hosts Florida State as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

2. Coppin State, which ranked seventh nationally in 3-pointers made per game last year, shot 6-of-21 beyond the arc in its opener.

3. The Hawkeyes have won 33 of their last 34 non-conference home games and are 56-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 61 points over the last five years.

PREDICTION: Iowa 100, Coppin State 65