Iowa 103, Coppin State 68

The Iowa Hawkeyes improved to 2-0 with a 103-68 rout of Coppin State on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Senior guard Mike Gesell compiled a game-high 12 assists - 10 of which came in the first half - and redshirt freshman guard Brady Ellingson came off the bench to lead the Hawkeyes in scoring with 20 points.

Iowa controlled this contest from the opening tap. The Hawkeyes shot 21-of-33 from the floor in the first half and used a 17-0 run to jump out to a 22-2 lead seven minutes into the game.

The lead continued to balloon for the Hawkeyes, who took a 52-22 advantage at halftime and expanded the lead to as much as 39 points in the second half.

The Hawkeyes also received 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from sophomore forward Dom Uhl, who started in place of an injured Peter Jok. Junior forward Dale Jones provided 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Two bright spots in defeat for Coppin State (0-2) were junior forwards Terry Harris Jr. and Josh Treadwell. Harris finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Treadwell provided 14 points and nine boards off the bench for the Eagles.

Coppin State returns to action Nov. 18 with its home opener against Goldey-Beacom College. The Hawkeyes take their talents to Milwaukee for a Nov. 19 showdown against Marquette that is part of the inaugural Gavitt Games, which pit the Big Ten against the Big East.