Preview: Coppin State at Iowa State

Ninth-ranked Iowa State gets in one final tuneup before starting Big 12 Conference play when it hosts Coppin State on Wednesday night. The Cyclones, who rallied for an 81-79 victory at then-No. 22 Cincinnati in their last game on Dec. 22, open Big 12 play at No. 2 Oklahoma on Saturday.

First-year Iowa State coach Steve Prohm feels the comeback win over the Bearcats, who led by four points with 2:09 to go, should help prepare his veteran squad for the Big 12 gauntlet. Senior forward Abdel Nader hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to win it for the Cyclones, who then hung on as Cincinnati missed three shots in the final seconds, including a pair of 3-pointers. “Got a lot of grit in this team and in this program,” Prohm told the Ames Tribune. “It’s seniors. They’ve been together. They’ve won a lot of games. They’ve won big games, and they trust one another.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, None.

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (2-12): The Eagles enter this one off a 102-77 loss at Creighton on Monday night, the team’s 10th straight loss since a 92-75 win over Division II Chestnut Hill College on Nov. 23. Junior guard Terry Harris Jr. leads the team in scoring (12.4) and rebounding (6.1). Junior guards Christian Kessee (11.3 points) and James Sylvester (10.6) also are averaging in double figures with Sylvester also connecting on 16-of-34 3-point attempts.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (10-1): Senior forward Georges Niang, a preseason All-American, leads the team in scoring (19.2) and is the only player in the nation with career totals of 1,700 points, 550 rebounds and 325 assists. Junior point guard Monte Morris (14.5 points), senior forward Jameel McKay (14.4), Nader (12.4) and sophomore guard Nick Weiler-Babb (12.0) also are averaging in double figures with Morris also averaging a Big 12-best 7.6 assists per game. Junior guard Deonte Burton, a transfer from Marquette, was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this week after scoring 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting at Cincinnati.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is 18-1 all-time against teams from the MEAC including 2-0 against Coppin State.

2. The Cyclones have won 33 straight regular season non-conference home games.

3. Iowa State ranks first nationally in fewest fouls per game (14.3).

PREDICTION: Iowa State 104, Coppin State 78